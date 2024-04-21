LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LGIH. Wedbush restated an underperform rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.50.

LGI Homes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $93.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.44 and a 200-day moving average of $113.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 0.42. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $84.15 and a 1-year high of $141.91.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $608.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.95 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 6,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $712,113.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,823.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 7,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $879,709.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,900.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 6,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $712,113.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,823.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,435 shares of company stock worth $2,944,291. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LGI Homes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in LGI Homes during the third quarter worth $42,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

