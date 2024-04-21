LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
LightInTheBox Price Performance
LightInTheBox stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.38 million, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.89. LightInTheBox has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $135.56 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of LightInTheBox
About LightInTheBox
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LightInTheBox
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.