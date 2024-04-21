LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.38 million, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.89. LightInTheBox has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $135.56 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of LightInTheBox by 28.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of LightInTheBox by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

