Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target Increased to $241.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $239.00 to $241.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LECO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an underweight rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $210.50.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $238.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.21. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $155.21 and a 52-week high of $261.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.26. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

In related news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $834,202.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $834,202.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $3,178,719.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,554,575.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,377,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 361,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,642,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

