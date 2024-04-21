Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 142 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,946,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 373,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,187,000 after buying an additional 89,504 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,825,113. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 2.2 %

ADI stock traded down $4.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.36. 4,081,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,613,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $204.20.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 65.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ADI. KeyCorp upped their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.17.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

