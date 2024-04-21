Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 220 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 635.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 219,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,710,000 after purchasing an additional 190,073 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 66.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,275,000 after purchasing an additional 164,395 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,274,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,229,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,018,000 after purchasing an additional 112,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $7,780,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $87.24. The stock had a trading volume of 267,369 shares. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.00 and a 200-day moving average of $84.74.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

