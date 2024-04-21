Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 66 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $235.78. 593,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,711. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.47. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $161.53 and a 12 month high of $263.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.62%.

CDW announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.67.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

