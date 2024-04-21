Lindbrook Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 222,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,461,000 after buying an additional 25,098 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Diageo by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17,034 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 53,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

DEO stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $140.76. 692,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,098. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $135.63 and a twelve month high of $190.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.48.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th.

DEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,797.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Diageo

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.