Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $235.51. 2,351,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,629. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $259.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.94 and a 200-day moving average of $230.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

