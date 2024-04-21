Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,344,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,730,000 after purchasing an additional 297,044 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,739,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,464,000 after acquiring an additional 27,097 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,143,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,804,000 after acquiring an additional 196,771 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $745,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.75.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $6.61 on Friday, hitting $146.50. 6,228,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,674,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.80 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.48 and its 200 day moving average is $180.09.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $159,983.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,267.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,209 shares of company stock worth $371,293 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

