Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $16.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,820,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,811,916. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $18.72. The company has a market cap of $118.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

AT&T Company Profile



AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

