Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 1,846 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Altria Group Trading Up 1.9 %

MO traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.09. 22,325,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,630,883. The company has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.43. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $48.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Articles

