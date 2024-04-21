Lindbrook Capital LLC Trims Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,320 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,145 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on NSC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.74.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $241.28. 963,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,244. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $263.66. The company has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 67.33%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

