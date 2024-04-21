Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Lipocine Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of LPCN opened at $5.27 on Friday. Lipocine has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.05.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
