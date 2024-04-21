Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of LPCN opened at $5.27 on Friday. Lipocine has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine

About Lipocine

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPCN. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lipocine by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 22,788 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lipocine by 524.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,428 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lipocine by 474.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 66,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.