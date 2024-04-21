Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $486.78.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $7.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $463.87. 1,388,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,270. The company has a market cap of $111.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $495.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $440.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $442.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

