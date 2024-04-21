Loop Capital Downgrades Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) to Hold

Loop Capital downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Loop Capital currently has $53.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $63.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KNX. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.77.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of KNX stock opened at $48.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $45.73 and a one year high of $60.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 48.12%.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,836.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,371,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,524,000 after buying an additional 311,788 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 339,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,669,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

