L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $94.30

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.30 and traded as high as $95.23. L’Oréal shares last traded at $94.90, with a volume of 128,710 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on L’Oréal
L’Oréal Stock Up 0.9 %
L’Oréal Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a $1.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This is an increase from L’Oréal’s previous dividend of $1.03.
About L’Oréal
L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.
