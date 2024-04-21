LRT Capital Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

LRT Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,344 shares during the quarter. Asbury Automotive Group makes up 1.9% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 94.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 93.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 66.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

Asbury Automotive Group stock traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,593. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.40 and a 52 week high of $256.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by ($0.62). Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Asbury Automotive Group

In other news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $826,595.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

