LRT Capital Management LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

LRT Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,115 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,315 shares during the quarter. Simpson Manufacturing accounts for approximately 2.3% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Phillip Burton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.39, for a total value of $422,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at $854,861.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $156,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,634 shares of company stock worth $927,460 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of SSD traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.38. 386,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,366. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.56 and a 200-day moving average of $178.23. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $111.29 and a one year high of $218.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $501.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.98 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Articles

