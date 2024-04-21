LRT Capital Management LLC Has $2.69 Million Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

LRT Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,260 shares during the period. Crown Castle accounts for about 2.5% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 108.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE CCI traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $95.20. 5,055,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,662,430. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.22. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $131.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus downgraded Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Crown Castle

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.