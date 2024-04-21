LRT Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN traded down $3.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,497,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,262,205. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.