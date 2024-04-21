LRT Capital Management LLC Purchases 502 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

LRT Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 90.2% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Repligen by 44.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Repligen during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $681,348.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $681,348.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 16,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total transaction of $3,298,630.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,575,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,597 shares of company stock worth $5,039,532 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.70.

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of RGEN stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.14. 386,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,287. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $110.45 and a 52 week high of $211.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 5.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.13 and its 200-day moving average is $173.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Repligen had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $155.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

