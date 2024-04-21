LRT Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000. McKesson makes up about 1.3% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in McKesson by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,953,000 after buying an additional 708,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in McKesson by 14.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,937,000 after acquiring an additional 294,832 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,960,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,595,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,656,000 after purchasing an additional 50,265 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 12.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,198,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,040,000 after purchasing an additional 133,351 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

McKesson stock traded up $6.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $524.83. The stock had a trading volume of 645,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,051. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $524.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $486.65. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $352.34 and a twelve month high of $543.00. The firm has a market cap of $68.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.50.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

