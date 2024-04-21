LRT Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

LRT Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Chemed comprises about 3.0% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chemed during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Chemed by 155.6% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Chemed by 2,283.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHE stock traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $600.41. 83,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,787. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $492.84 and a 1 year high of $654.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $622.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $588.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.42.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $585.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.64 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total value of $1,283,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,320,654. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total transaction of $1,283,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,320,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.14, for a total value of $1,704,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,529.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,808 shares of company stock worth $10,184,531 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

