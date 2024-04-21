LRT Capital Management LLC Sells 1,124 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

LRT Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Charter Communications by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 42,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,416,000 after purchasing an additional 16,890 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $7,235,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $334.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.80.

Charter Communications Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $5.30 on Friday, reaching $265.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,164,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,952. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.31 and a 52 week high of $458.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $284.26 and its 200-day moving average is $353.57.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.