LRT Capital Management LLC Sells 12,894 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

LRT Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 75.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,894 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,761,000 after acquiring an additional 11,727,507 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,328,000 after buying an additional 6,654,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,021,000 after buying an additional 4,526,199 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,354,000 after buying an additional 4,350,862 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $718,995,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.71. 5,183,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,262,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $75.56 and a 12-month high of $138.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.88.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 49.17%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.