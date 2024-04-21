LRT Capital Management LLC Sells 1,854 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

LRT Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Saia by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Saia by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Saia

In related news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total value of $4,000,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,738.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,699 shares of company stock worth $14,966,813. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Saia in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $676.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Saia from $565.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $484.00 to $526.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Saia from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $500.84.

Saia Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SAIA traded down $5.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $517.51. The company had a trading volume of 246,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,626. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $572.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $475.68. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.69 and a 52-week high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.48 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 16.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

