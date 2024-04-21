LRT Capital Management LLC Sells 90,706 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

LRT Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,706 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 8.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 90.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 83,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 39,497 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 18.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PAGS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.48. 9,214,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,085,657. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.78. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $877.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.91 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 13.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

PAGS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. New Street Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PAGS

PagSeguro Digital Profile

(Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.