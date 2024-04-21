Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Performance

Shares of MRIN stock opened at $2.94 on Thursday. Marin Software has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 80.25% and a negative net margin of 123.61%. The company had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Marin Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 190,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marin Software by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marin Software during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

Featured Articles

