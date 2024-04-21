Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Stock Performance
Shares of MRIN stock opened at $2.94 on Thursday. Marin Software has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 80.25% and a negative net margin of 123.61%. The company had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Marin Software
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.
