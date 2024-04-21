Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Receives $72.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Matador Resources from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Matador Resources

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

Matador Resources Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,910 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTDR opened at $64.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $42.04 and a 1-year high of $71.08.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $836.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

About Matador Resources

(Get Free Report

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.