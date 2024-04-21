Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Receives $72.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.40.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Matador Resources from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Matador Resources
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources
Matador Resources Price Performance
NYSE MTDR opened at $64.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $42.04 and a 1-year high of $71.08.
Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $836.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Matador Resources Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.35%.
About Matador Resources
Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Matador Resources
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.