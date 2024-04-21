Matthew 25 Management Corp Has $19.29 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Matthew 25 Management Corp trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 6.7% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $19,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $404.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,805,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $396.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.62. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $419.20. The company has a market cap of $131.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 8.17%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.93.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total value of $2,763,877.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,144.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,907 shares of company stock valued at $13,950,851. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

