Maxim Group Begins Coverage on Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LOVE. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Lovesac from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Lovesac Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $322.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.78. Lovesac has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $29.81.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.35 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer purchased 3,856 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $72,338.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $72,338.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer bought 3,856 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $72,338.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,338.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $134,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,038,526.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 110.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 32.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 230.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 338.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 567.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

