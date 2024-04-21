Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their outperform rating on shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $47.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of MBWM opened at $36.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $581.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $42.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 3.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

