Metahero Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $39.94 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $39.94 million and approximately $956,736.46 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000461 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00012461 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

