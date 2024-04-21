Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $81.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $94.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.32.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 42.06%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Microchip Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,662,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,011,600,000 after acquiring an additional 408,835 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,714,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $979,918,000 after buying an additional 217,223 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,279,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $836,795,000 after buying an additional 87,203 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after buying an additional 123,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $672,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

