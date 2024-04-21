Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $19,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.89.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $68.11. The stock had a trading volume of 11,020,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,325,037. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.46. The company has a market capitalization of $91.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

