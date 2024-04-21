Monero (XMR) Price Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Monero has a total market cap of $2.16 billion and $43.79 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monero has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $117.12 or 0.00180717 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,810.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.48 or 0.00775300 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.70 or 0.00129150 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008894 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00042346 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00050737 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.60 or 0.00107382 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,426,594 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

