MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Lowered to $440.00 at KeyCorp

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $490.00 to $440.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MDB. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $465.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $410.00 price target (down previously from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $444.93.

MongoDB Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $327.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $390.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $212.52 and a 52 week high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. On average, research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 528,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,136,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.99, for a total value of $2,627,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,168,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,915,704.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 528,896 shares in the company, valued at $222,136,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,802 shares of company stock worth $36,356,911. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 176.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

