Morgan Stanley Lowers 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Price Target to $3.00

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $3.80 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EGHT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.68.

Shares of EGHT opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $269.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.46. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95.

In other 8X8 news, CEO Samuel C. Wilson sold 13,740 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $36,548.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,286.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 32,289 shares of company stock valued at $81,979 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 60,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 21,494 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 24,273 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 15,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

