Morgan Stanley Trims Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Target Price to $65.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPT. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.57.

SPT opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $68.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.82.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 41.25%. The business had revenue of $93.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.76 million. Analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $333,928.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 209,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,485,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $89,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,396.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $333,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 209,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,485,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,171,958 over the last ninety days. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,609,000 after acquiring an additional 191,471 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Sprout Social by 244.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,404,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,692,000 after buying an additional 3,124,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sprout Social by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,958,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,021,000 after buying an additional 67,321 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Sprout Social by 27.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,953,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,183,000 after buying an additional 853,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Sprout Social by 15.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,388,000 after buying an additional 363,381 shares in the last quarter.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

