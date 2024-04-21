Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $827.23

Shares of Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 827.23 ($10.30) and traded as high as GBX 838.67 ($10.44). Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 838 ($10.43), with a volume of 200,114 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 827.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 824.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £897.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,163.89 and a beta of 0.80.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,694.44%.
Murray Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
