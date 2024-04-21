My Size Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 23rd (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, April 23rd. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 23rd.

My Size Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MYSZ opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.01. My Size has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On My Size

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in My Size stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Free Report) by 78.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 315,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 8.70% of My Size worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 27.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About My Size

My Size, Inc, an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven apparel sizing and digital solutions for online shopping and physical stores in Israel. The company operates through three segments: Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform; SaaS Solutions; and Naiz. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows consumers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; and SizeUp, a digital tape measure that allows users to measure length, width, and height of a surface by moving their smartphone from point to point of an object or space.

