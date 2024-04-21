Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $61.85

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 61.85 ($0.77) and traded as low as GBX 53.50 ($0.67). Naked Wines shares last traded at GBX 53.50 ($0.67), with a volume of 185,958 shares.

Naked Wines Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.89. The company has a market cap of £39.59 million, a P/E ratio of -137.18, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 61.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 53.23.

Naked Wines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Wines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Wines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.