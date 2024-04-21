NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.95

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and traded as low as $0.75. NanoVibronix shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 33,459 shares.

NanoVibronix Trading Up 6.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02.

Institutional Trading of NanoVibronix

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NanoVibronix by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 11,344 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NanoVibronix by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 11,517 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoVibronix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NanoVibronix by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

NanoVibronix Company Profile

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its product portfolio includes UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use.

