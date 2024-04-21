Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Natural Health Trends Price Performance

NHTC stock opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.60 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.96. Natural Health Trends has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24.

Get Natural Health Trends alerts:

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 1.29%.

Natural Health Trends Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Natural Health Trends’s payout ratio is 1,600.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHTC. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Health Trends during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Health Trends during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Health Trends

(Get Free Report)

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.