Navcoin (NAV) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.59 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $28,021.60 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Navcoin has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0635 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.60 or 0.00090770 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00034515 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00013333 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003083 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

