NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Up 18.5% This Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $6.27 or 0.00009656 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $6.67 billion and approximately $333.76 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00057815 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00023574 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00013571 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006252 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,187,060,871 coins and its circulating supply is 1,064,579,556 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, "NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,186,964,419 with 1,064,408,255 in circulation. More information can be found at https://near.org/."

