NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Reaches One Day Volume of $378.29 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.59 billion and approximately $378.29 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $6.19 or 0.00009516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00057139 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00023517 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00013354 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003760 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006200 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,187,061,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,064,579,556 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,186,964,419 with 1,064,408,255 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 6.34347169 USD and is up 10.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 398 active market(s) with $380,789,731.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

