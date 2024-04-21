Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

BNED has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum restated a hold rating and set a $1.25 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BNED

Barnes & Noble Education Stock Performance

Shares of BNED stock opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.81. Barnes & Noble Education has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $2.26.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 51.52% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $456.67 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes & Noble Education

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNED. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 258.6% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 46,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 33,539 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the third quarter worth $26,000. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 83.6% in the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 18,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes & Noble Education

(Get Free Report)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.