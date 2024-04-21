Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a report on Thursday.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Beam Global

Beam Global Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BEEM stock opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average is $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.82. Beam Global has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $13.66.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 2,800.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Beam Global by 960.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beam Global by 56.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 117.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Beam Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized infrastructure products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, energy storage, energy security, disaster preparedness, and outdoor media advertising. The company's product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.