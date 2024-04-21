Nervos Network (CKB) Trading 17.3% Lower This Week

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $887.31 million and $84.25 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,014.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.69 or 0.00777807 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.17 or 0.00129470 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008851 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00042392 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.57 or 0.00183912 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00049950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.53 or 0.00106950 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,684,516,647 coins and its circulating supply is 44,001,519,387 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

